Large Cache Of Illegal Firearms & Drugs Found After High-Speed Pursuit In Kittitas County

Police in Kittitas County have released more information about a Westside man who was recently arrested after leading them on a high-speed pursuit and attempting to flee on foot once the vehicle chase had ended.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old James Newport of Renton was arrested following the pursuit, which reached speeds of 120 mph on U.S. Highway 97 and State Route 970 between the Lauderdale Junction area and Cle Elum.

The chase ended after officers with the Cle Elum/Roslyn Police Department assisted deputies by deploying spike strips, and Newport was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit after fleeing from the vehicle once it had become disabled.

An adult female passenger in Newport's vehicle also claimed he'd held her against her will during the chase and Newport was booked into the Kittitas County Jail for felony eluding; obstruction; reckless driving; driving with a suspended license; and unlawful imprisonment.

Newport also had a number of outstanding felony warrants and his female passenger, who was also arrested after it was learned she too had warrants out for her arrest.

photo credit: Facebook

Following the pursuit, Newport's vehicle was seized as evidence and a search warrant was executed which led to the discovery of numerous controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, and psilocybin mushrooms, along with a large number of firearms and firearms parts - many of which were unlawfully manufactured and possessed.

The cache of weapons and associated items that were uncovered by investigators included untraceable firearm receivers and fully-automatic firearm conversion devices, which police say can enable as many as 1,200 rounds of ammunition per minute to be discharged from a modified gun and is classified as a machine gun under federal law.

In light of the discovery, Sheriff's officials forwarded recommended charges of unlawful possession of firearms, possession of untraceable firearms, and possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver against Newport to the Kittitas County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

On Monday (Feb. 16), an additional search warrant was served at a property associated with Newport in Renton where investigators turned up a 3D printer and other supplies consistent with the manufacturing of firearm components, along with more firearms - including one that was reported stolen, illegal suppressors, and suspected firearm conversion devices.

The Sheriff's Office says additional charges may be filed against Newport following the discovery of the illegal and illegally-possessed items at the Renton property.

Newport continues to be lodged in the Kittitas County Jail with a bail of $750,000.