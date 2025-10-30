The Icicle River is opening for coho salmon retention this weekend.

Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife said coho or "silver" samon retention opens from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 from the closure signs located 800 feet upstream of the mouth of the river to 500 feet downstream from the Leavenworth National Fish Hatchery Barrier Dam. Fishing is also open for retention afrom the shoreline markers where Cyo Road intersects with the Icicle River at the Sleeping Lady Resort to the Icicle Peshastin Irrigation Footbridge.

Coho must be at least 12 inches to retain, and the daily limit is two.

Barbed hooks are allowed, but fishing with bait is prohibited and there is no night fishing.

WDFW said expected returns of coho to the Icicle River are sufficient to provide for sport angler harvest.