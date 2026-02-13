A two-vehicle accident completely blocked eastbound I-90 near Easton Thursday afternoon.

What Happened

READ MORE: Manson Totem Pole Road Project Set to Start

Traffic Impact

The collision scattered debris across the roadway and caused a backup of several miles.

A tow truck is en route, and the right lane has been opened to allow travel to resume.

Investigation Status

Troopers say no drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, which remains under investigation.

This story may be updated.