I-90 Blocked After Two-Vehicle Crash Near Easton
A two-vehicle accident completely blocked eastbound I-90 near Easton Thursday afternoon.
What Happened
Traffic Impact
The collision scattered debris across the roadway and caused a backup of several miles.
A tow truck is en route, and the right lane has been opened to allow travel to resume.
Investigation Status
Troopers say no drugs or alcohol were involved in the collision, which remains under investigation.
This story may be updated.
