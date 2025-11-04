Work on the I-90 Vantage Bridge is finished for the winter. Washington State Department of Transportation said crews have been working to replace bridge decking since spring, and travelers have frequently experienced delays due to lane closures.

WSDOT Pauses Construction for Winter

Crews halted all construction activities as of Friday, Oct. 31. Work is expected to resume in early spring 2026. All lanes are fully open, and the nine-foot width restrictions have been rescinded. The speed limit remains 55 miles per hour, and travelers should be cautious of bumps between the old and new sections of the bridge deck.

Bridge Fully Open, Restrictions Lifted

The Vantage Bridge, built in 1962, had its last major overhaul 20 years later. This is the first major renovation of the bridge since then. Since 2019, WSDOT has discovered more than a dozen through-deck holes requiring emergency repairs and lane closures. In 2020, crews discovered three holes in one day.

Millions Spent on Emergency Repairs Since 2019

Approximately $518,000 has been spent over the last two years to repair the bridge deck, many of which were emergency repairs resulting in a total of 85 days of lane closures. Construction began in Spring 2024 and will continue seasonally until Spring 2028.

Seasonal Work Continues Through 2028

In Spring 2026, traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction with a 9-foot width restriction, causing long delays for travelers.

The four-year project will cost a total of $79 million.