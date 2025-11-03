Four people, including an elderly Cle Elum couple, were injured Friday morning in a three-vehicle collision near North Bend that closed I-90 in both directions.

Troopers said the crash occurred around 9:50 a.m. when a westbound SUV driven by 61-year-old Larry J. Schuster of Kennewick attempted to overtake a sedan driven by 80-year-old Carl A. Person of Cle Elum.

Person failed to decelerate and overcorrected, crossing the westbound lanes into eastbound traffic, where it was struck head-on by an eastbound pickup driven by 35-year-old Rashid Baez of Bothell. Both vehicles were totaled.

Carl Person and his 75-year-old passenger, Sue A. Person, were taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with injuries. Rodriguez Baez and his passenger, 34-year-old Maria C. Vargas of Seattle, were transported to Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue.

The 61-year-old driver of the SUV, Larry J. Schuster, was not injured and continued westbound. Charges are pending, and the cause of the crash remains under investigation. Troopers do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors.

The highway was closed for more than an hour and a half.