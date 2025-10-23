Once upon a time, if you wanted coffee, you got it diner-style — black, hot, and poured by someone who called you “hon.” Maybe you’d get cream or sugar if you were feeling fancy. Back then, your coffee likely came from a can with a name like Folgers, Maxwell House, or Hills Brothers — roasted in industrial ovens the size of small nations.

Then, in the 1960s, a little Bay Area shop called Peet’s Coffee decided coffee should taste like something other than burnt toast. They started roasting in small batches, becoming the “grandfather of specialty coffee.”

By the 1970s, a few scrappy startups in Seattle — looking at you, Starbucks — were experimenting with beans, steam wands, and the concept of paying $3 for caffeine. By the 1980s and ’90s, small roasters were popping up everywhere, turning coffee into an art form and giving rise to the phrase “single-origin Ethiopian pour-over” — which your grandfather still thinks is a joke.

And then — plot twist — the big brands tried to go “artisanal” while the little guys went global. It’s a full circle… just more expensive, and served in a recyclable cup with your name spelled wrong.

So, in the state practically synonymous with coffee, how are we actually drinking it? Let’s break it down:

☕ Espresso-based drinks (lattes, mochas, cappuccinos, etc.): ~45–50%

Washingtonians love their steamed milk and espresso art. “Latte” is our most-searched coffee term, and espresso stands — especially drive-throughs — outnumber Starbucks by nearly 2 to 1 in some counties. Yes, that means there’s a barista waiting to hand you a triple-shot oat milk pumpkin mocha even on a logging road.

☕ Drip coffee with cream or sugar: ~30–35%

Still holding strong. This is the home-brew crowd — folks who grind their beans, own an Aeropress, and swear it tastes better than anything store-bought. They’re not wrong… they just get up 20 minutes earlier than the rest of us.

☕ Black coffee: ~15–20%

The purists. The stoics. The ones who look you dead in the eye and say, “I drink it for the flavor.” Sure you do, Dave. But honestly, respect — someone has to keep diner coffee alive.

☕ Cold brew / iced / alternative milk creations: ~10–15%

Growing fast, especially among younger drinkers and anyone with a TikTok account. Cold brew is coffee’s version of CrossFit — everyone who drinks it tells you about it.

What makes Washington unique

Espresso huts : We basically invented the drive-through espresso stand, and we’re still obsessed.

Customization culture : Dairy-free options are so normal here that asking for whole milk feels almost rebellious.

Seattle’s shadow : The city that gave the world Starbucks also bred dozens of indie roasters who proudly say they’re not Starbucks.

Urban vs. rural divide: In Seattle or Spokane, it’s a $6 oat milk latte. In Wenatchee or Omak, it’s a thermos of drip with half-and-half and no judgment.

If you had to picture the average Washingtonian coffee order?

It’s a latte or mocha from a drive-through espresso stand, likely with oat milk and maybe a splash of seasonal delusion — but one in five still takes it black and strong, just to remind us where it all began.