Home Suffers Damage, Two Pets Killed In Moses Lake Fire

A home has heavy damage and two pets are dead following a Tuesday afternoon fire in Moses Lake.

Crews with the Moses Lake Fire Department were dispatched to the blaze on West Texas Street at around 3:30 p.m. and arrived to find flames and thick, black smoke billowing from the rear of the single-story residence.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down within 15 minutes and witnesses located two pets outside the home that were taken to safety.

Two additional pets were found unresponsive inside the home by firefighters and were given life-saving measures but died as a result of smoke inhalation.