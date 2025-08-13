Injured Hiker Rescued From Aasgard Pass Near Leavenworth

A Seattle-area man is recovering after being injured while hiking in the Enchantments near Leavenworth and requiring rescue earlier this week.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office says it received a distress call at around 6:15 p.m. on Monday from a hiker in the area of Colchuck Lake who reported hearing another hiker yelling for help on Aasgard Pass.

About 45 minutes later, the same hiker contacted the Sheriff's Office to report they'd found the person calling for help, who appeared to have an injuries to their ankle, wrist, and tailbone.

A ground rescue team was dispatched and a hoist-capable helicopter was requested at around 8 p.m., and the injured hiker was located near some high cliffs at the base of Dragontail Peak at around 11 p.m. by the ground searchers.

It was soon determined the injured hiker, a 21-year-old from SeaTac, was in stable condition despite his injuries and ground crews stayed with him overnight until the helicopter team could make a safer rescue attempt during daylight hours.

At around 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, a helicopter rescue crew from Snohomish County hoisted the injured man from the area and transported him to the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery, where he refused treatment for his injuries.

Sheriff's officials say rescuers learned the man was too inexperienced to have attempted hiking Aasgard Pass and took an incorrect and more dangerous route during his ascent, where he fell and became injured and stranded.