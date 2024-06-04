High Speed Pursuit, Meth Possession Lands Moses Lake Man In Jail

A Moses Lake man is behind bars after police say he led them on a high-speed pursuit on his motorcycle and was found in possession of illegal drugs.

Spokesperson Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff's Office says it began just east of Moses Lake near Ruff when 50-year-old Gary Hutt refused to stop for deputies and led them on a chase that covered six miles and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Foreman says the pursuit ended when Hutt attempted to take his motorcycle into a farm field near Roads 12 Northeast and Q Northeast and became stuck in heavy, wet soil.

A K9 unit was used to subdue Hutt and deputies also found him in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges of felony eluding and drug possession with intent to distribute.

Hutt is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.