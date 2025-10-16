Chelan County approved a Conditional Use Permit application to Helion Energy to construct the world's first-ever fusion power plant.

Helion’s Fusion Vision for Clean Energy

Get our free mobile app

Everett-based Helion plans to build the plant on Chelan PUD-owned land in Malaga. The Chelan County Hearing Examiner approved the permit after reviewing the application earlier this month.

READ MORE: Helion Hosts Community Meeting For Fusion Power Plant in Malaga

Permit Approval Marks Milestone for Chelan County

“This is another important step toward a future of abundant, clean, safe, affordable energy,” said Helion Co-Founder and CEO David Kirtley. “As a company of builders with a single-minded focus on making electricity from fusion commercially practical, we couldn’t be more excited to move into this next phase of construction for the Orion power plant.”

Microsoft Partnership Powers Future Fusion Demand

Once constructed, energy from the fusion power plant will provide electricity to Microsoft to fulfill a power purchase agreement signed in 2023.

In July, Helion began construction of buildings to support the fusion plant following a Mitigated Determination of Non-Significance through Washington's comprehensive environmental review process, SEPA.

Community Engagement and Local Support

“Early on in the permitting processes, Helion reached out to Chelan County in an effort to get a better understanding of our processes and gather feedback. I applaud their willingness to engage the community, to understand and address the questions and concerns, and their commitment to doing their homework, which aided Helion in getting to this important point in the permitting process. This speaks to the character of not only the individuals working for Helion, but also the entity as a whole,” said Chelan County Commissioner Kevin Overbay, who represents the Malaga area. “Central Washington is known as the Buckle of the Power Belt for its foresight decades ago of bringing hydropower to the state. To be the home of fusion energy would enhance the legacy of our area as a continued leader in clean energy production.”

Helion hopes to generate fusion power by 2028.