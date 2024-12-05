Update 4:15 p.m.

More information has emerged regarding the events of Wednesday.

According to Chief Ryan Moody, "On 12/4/2024 at approximately 12:47 pm Washington State Patrol received a report of a male driving a gold Jeep that pulled a gun on another driver. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, WSP and a Washington Fish and Wildlife officer responded to the area."

"Upon further investigation, the reporting party said the driver of the Jeep (later identified as Daniel Stephens of East Wenatchee) had pulled up beside his vehicle while they were traveling eastbound on Highway 2. As he pulled up next to the victim, he pointed a handgun at the victim and his passenger. After completing the pass, Stephens pulled in front of the suspect, fired several shots into the air, pointed the gun at the victim, and fires one or two more rounds."

"Deputies later located Stephens driving toward Leavenworth on Chumstick Highway at approximately 3:30 pm. Deputies conducted a traffic stop on him and took him into custody without incident. Deputies recovered four 9mm unfired bullets in Stephens’ pant pocket in addition to two 20 gage shotgun shells."

"Stephens’ vehicle was seized for evidence while detectives obtained a search warrant. Stephens was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on a charge of Drive-by Shooting."

Original post

A local man is in a world of trouble following an alleged violent outburst on U.S. 2, about 15 minutes north of Leavenworth.

33-year-old Daniel Stephens, of East Wenatchee, is accused of brandishing and later firing a pistol at two motorists who'd somehow incurred his wrath on Wednesday afternoon.

All was apparently fine until Will Burgess and Hunter Lang passed the Alps, a whimsical roadside candy store. Just then, the pair noticed an aggrieved-seeming man tailgating them. That man was Stephens.

Get our free mobile app

Before long, according to Burgess, Stephens flashed his gun.

"I started recorded him through the rear windshield as he pointed the gun directly at us," Burgess is quoted as saying.

What happened next was jaw-droppingly reckless. Stephens reportedly upped the pressure tactics, trying like mad to force his victims into a guardrail. When they pumped the brakes, he slowed down too. When they sped up - and away - Stephens fired several rounds into the air before repointing the gun at Burgess and Lang.

Not long after, Stephens was intercepted and taken into custody by Chelan County deputies, working in tandem with the Washington State Patrol. Trooper Jeremy Weber could only confirm that an arrest made; he wasn't at liberty to elaborate.

Increasingly, road rage is endemic to automotive culture in the U.S. According to this report, 96% of drivers witnessed an incident of road rage in 2024. More than a third of these cases involved firearms. This Washington Post story, published on Halloween, puts a human face to all the crankery on our roadways.

This is a developing story. We await further comment from Chief Ryan Moody of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.