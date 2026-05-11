Moses Lake Gun Range Closed, Evacuated Due To Bomb Scare
A public gun range near Moses Lake had to be closed and evacuated due to a bomb scare on Saturday morning.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies and members of the Washington State Patrol's bomb squad responded to the 1700 block of Road K Southeast at around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a suspicious package at the location.
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Bomb squad members investigated the package and discovered that it was not an explosive device, but a battery that was entirely innocuous.
It took until after 10 p.m. for authorities to give the all-clear, and the range re-opened for business the following day.
Police haven't said what type of battery was discovered at the location nor who might have placed it there.
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