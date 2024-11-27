Ashton Bunting, Jr., 22, of East Wenatchee pleaded guilty Tuesday in Douglas County Superior Court to one count of Second Degree Murder for the killing of Synthia Ring in East Wenatchee in June of this year.

Douglas County Deputy Prosecutor Eathan Morris said Bunting's plea was part of an agreement in exchange for the State not filing additional charges and putting the victim’s family through an emotional trial.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 16th at 10:30 a.m. before Judge Brian Huber. Under the State’s sentencing guidelines, Bunting faces a sentence range of 10 to 18 years in prison.

Bunting was accused of killing Ring and leaving notes expressing regret for his actions in the apartment the couple shared with her four-year-old son.

Police discovered Ring's body when they entered her East Wenatchee apartment June 11tth and found the 28 year old woman's son alone and crying in the living room.

Bunting was arrested in Toledo, Ohio one week after the discovery of Ring's death.