Grant County Sheriff’s Office Hires First Crisis Responder

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has become the latest law enforcement agency in Washington State to hire a Designated Crisis Responder.

Lanny Abundiz has worked with Grant County's largest mental health care provider, Renew, as part of its Wraparound with Intensive Services program and has also served as a legal advocate at New Hope, which provides services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says crisis responders play a critical role within any law enforcement agency.

"She'll be working in the jail but also out on patrol with deputies where she'll be available to assess people who may be suffering from a mental health crisis. The reason that's so important to us is because she can help them access in-patient mental health care services a lot quicker."

Foreman says crisis responders can also assist with de-escalation techniques in the field, and that Abundiz will also be evaluating the mental health of those who are booked into the Grant County Jail.

Abundiz holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Washington State University and a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Grand Canyon University.

Her hiring is part of a statewide initiative to employ crisis responders at law enforcement agencies to aid in dealing with the rising number of people who are experiencing mental health issues.