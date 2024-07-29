The Grant County Sheriff's Office is getting closer to being fully staffed once again, after years of being underserved.

The sheriff's office saw a major reduction in new hires and a marked departure of employees during the COVID pandemic, and has also dealt with budget shortfalls, inflation, and attrition over the past decade.

Sheriff Joe Kriete says the County has recognized the importance of hiring new staff at the Sheriff's Office, and has given him the funding required to make that happen.

Get our free mobile app

"Last year the commissioners were very, very generous to our agency. We were able to add ten new positions this year, which is great. In thirty-one years at the Sheriff's Office, we've never been able to add that many positions. So it's such a huge benefit to us and the community."

Kriete adds that he's just made conditional offers to potential new hires for several more positions, and that has the Sheriff's Office poised to be fully staffed very soon.

"We're down one position on patrol, and I think we're down to seven openings in corrections. So we're getting there but it has taken some time. But I've hired a lot of people in the last year-and-a-half. I'm well over thirty-five people that I've hired in the last year-and-a-half, and that's unbelievable, but we're still a little bit short."

Kriete says he's hopeful that the Sheriff's Office will finally be back to a full compliment of employees by sometime next year and is confident the County will continue authorizing the funds necessary to add new staff, as necessary.