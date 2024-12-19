Swindlers are preying, in some cases very profitably, on the credulity of the masses. The scammers' tactics are more sadistic than ever, warns local law enforcement.

In March, KPQ reported on the growing popularity of generative artificial intelligence among cyber extortionists. The Grant County Sheriff's Office is again trying to minimize AI-fueled subterfuge, along with other extortion schemes, within its jurisdiction.

One scheme involves the depiction of graphic violence. Gut-wrenching visuals sent via text or direct message on social media are supposed to scare the victim into believing their loved ones are in captivity and grave peril. According to the Sheriff's Office, "images typically depict a dead body," the implication being that death will befall any captive whose relatives fail to pony up some ransom money.

"This is a scam," writes the Sheriff's Office. "Do not send the swindlers any money."

Other telltale signs of a fictitious kidnapping: incoming calls from exotic area codes (787, 939, 856); calls that do not originate from the captive's phone; callers who filibuster or go to egregious lengths to keep you on the line; and demands for a money wire transfer.

So how should a person respond if confronted voice-to-voice by a purported kidnapper?

• "Try to slow the situation down. Request to speak to the victim directly. Ask, 'How do I know my loved one is okay?'"

• "If the callers don't let you speak to the victim, ask them to describe the victim" or the victim's vehicle.

• "Listen carefully to the voice of the kidnapped victim if he/she speaks. Scammers will use artificial intelligence to mimic the voice of the 'kidnapped victim.'"

• "Attempt to call, text, or contact the alleged victim via social media. Request that the victim call back from his or her cell phone."

• "While staying on the line with the alleged kidnappers, try to call the alleged kidnap victim from another phone."

• "To buy time, repeat the caller's request and tell them you are writing down the demand, or tell the caller you need additional time to meet their demands."

• "Don't directly challenge or argue with the caller. Keep your voice low and steady."

• "Request the alleged kidnapper allow the victim to call you back from his/her cell phone."

Lastly, don't hesitate to involve law enforcement; the dispatch number in Grant County is 509-762-1160.