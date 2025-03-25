Grant County Sheriff's Office recognizes community law enforcement officers and their work to protect the community.

Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete presented awards to numerous law enforcment officers, detectives, state troopers, corrections officers, attorneys, and more during a ceremony Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff Kriete honored Detective Korey Judkins and Moses Lake Police Department Detective Edgar Salazar with the Medal of Valor for their actions to stop the active shooter at the Gorge Ampitheater Campground in 2023.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Danny Shelby and Chief Deputy of Grant County Sheriff's Office Josh Sainsbury for saving the life of a Gorge concertgoer last summer.

He also honored Deputy Adam Davis, Deputy Chuck Pual, and Corporal Chris Mclanahan for their actions during the 2024 Grant County Fair Shooting. He presented the Life Saving Award to Deputy Stormy Baughman, Sgt Jaret Fulbright, and Deputy Jose Lopez for saving the life of a Moses Lake man submerged and pinned beneath a commercial lawn mower last year.

Another Life Saving Award went to Corrections Corporal Andy Rolfe for saving the life of a jail inmate last year.

Meanwhile, Deputy Gaven Allison and Corporal Jordan Miers received the Life Saving Award for saving the life of a shooting victim in 2024.

Corrections Deputy Harold St. Pierre received the honor of Corrections Deputy of the Year. He also received the Meritorious Conduct Award for his support of initiatives related to the new Grant County Jail.

30 first responders received Sheriff's Coins for their roles during the 2023 shooting and homicides at the Gorge Ampitheater Campground.

Will Stakelin of Moses Lake Taproom received a Sheriff's Coin for his generosity supporting various local causes.

Grant County Utility Deputy Shane Starnes received recognition from his peers as the Support Specialist of the Year.

Sheriff Kriete presented former Grant County deputy prosecuting attorney Carlee Bittle with the Sheriff's Coin for her work securing convictions against criminals.