Authorities in Grant County are asking for the public's assistance in finding the parents or guardians of a young girl who was apparently the victim of a crime at a Moses Lake restaurant last year.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the girl was a patron at Slices Pizza in the 2700 block of West Broadway Avenue during the summer of 2024.

Sheriff's investigators did not release many details about why they are seeking the girl's parents and only stated that the restaurant was not involved in any crimes.

A suspect is in custody related to whatever has happened to the girl.

The Sheriff's Office released a photo of the girl with her face obscured to protect her identity, but said they are hoping someone will recognize her based on the clothing she wore in the photo.

The article of clothing she is wearing in the photo is a long-sleeved pink and gray flowered shirt with a bright pink ruffle at the bottom. The young girl has blonde hair.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the girl's parents or guardians is asked to contact Sheriff Katrina Ball at 509-237-3384.

