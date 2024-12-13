Grant Co. Police Warning Residents About Health District Imposter

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about someone who's reportedly been making phone calls and impersonating a County official.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the person is contacting local businesses and falsely claiming to be a member of the Grant County Health District's Environmental Health staff.

"They're (imposter) saying that there's a complaint against the business and that the Health District wants to schedule a meeting to discuss the complaint. However, when the time comes for the meeting to take place, the person does not show up."

Foreman says that while the imposter's intent remains unclear, they appear to have perpetrated the ruse several times.

"The Health District says that there was more than one false call that was made. We don't know the total number, but we do know that more than one call of this nature has been made over the past week."

The Sheriff's Office is advising anyone who is contacted by someone claiming to be from the Health District to verify their identity by checking their official badge and business card, and checking to make sure any online contact includes the proper domain of @granthealth.org.

Law enforcement is also asking all citizens to report any suspicious activity or phone calls immediately.