Washington Residents: Planning a Winter Getaway? Avoid These Countries
Washington residents are being warned not to travel to many locations this year. With the cold weather ramping up, you may be planning an exotic trip to get away from the winter cold. If you love traveling to new places, you'll want to pay close attention.
READ MORE: This Washington Lake Named One of America's Clearest
With your travel plans, there are several areas you'll want to avoid. The United States government has several "Level 4: Do Not Travel" alert countries. Check out the list below.
U.S. Government's Updated "Do Not Travel" List
Many people travel at the end of the year for the holidays or to use up vacation days that may expire. These countries have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory issued on them by the U.S. Government and should be avoided.
Gallery Credit: Canva