Goat Fire In Cle Elum Valley Forces Evacuations North Of Roslyn

A new wildfire in Kittitas County has prompted evacuations for some residents in the Upper Cle Elum Valley.

The Goat Fire was first detected on Aug. 22 about 15 miles north of Ronald and has since burned approximately 50 acres with 0% containment.

Although still relatively small, the blaze is torching timber and mixed fuels very near to dozens of homes and cabins and has prompted the issuance of a Level 3 Evacuation Notice for residents of recreationists on Salmon la Sac Road north of French Cabin Creek Road (Forest Service Road 4308).

The Level 3 notice is an upgrade to a Level 2 Evacuation Notice which had initially been issued for the same vicinities shortly after the blaze was reported.

Officials say the fire was quite active for a time over the weekend due to breezy conditions and firefighting resources from the nearby Three Queens Fire are being brought in the assist with containing the blaze.

The fire is believed to have been sparked by a lightning strike sometime on or around Aug. 21-22.

No structures have been damaged or destroyed and no injuries have been reported.