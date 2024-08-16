Seasonal Allergies Affect Millions Of People Around The World

Thankfully, I'm not an allergy sufferer myself, although inhaling a bunch of cottonwood floaters or petting the right cat in need of a Head & Shoulders bath will usually trigger an uncontrollable itching until I take a Claritan.

I do know many people who suffer terribly from allergies, however, and often think about how difficult it must be to exist in an outside world where so many innocuous things can cause such a substantially-diminished quality of life.

So with autumn just around the corner, I thought I'd give an assist to those afflicted with allergies by getting you ready for the changing season with a few facts and tips.

Let's start by looking at some of the more common fall allergens and then I'll offer some suggestions for allaying your symptoms.

RAGWEED

Although more common in the Midwest and on the East Coast, this prolific plant is a major pain for many allergy sufferers all over the United States. Its pollen levels peak from mid-August to late September and can travel for hundreds of miles.

MOLD

The warmth of early autumn combined with increasing humidity levels can promote the growth of mold outside. Meanwhile, inside your home, mold can also grow in places where these conditions are present. Central heating and cooling systems and fans can then spread this nasty stuff throughout the environs where you live and breathe.

DUST MITES

You might not be able to see them with the naked eye, but these microscopic critters can number in the thousands or even millions on surfaces like bedding and carpeting. And it's not the bugs themselves which create the allergic reaction to them, but the skin droppings they release. Yikes!

CLIMATE CONDITIONS

The fickle weather of fall in itself can prompt a worsening of symptoms for allergy sufferers simply by enhancing the conditions required for most allergens to thrive.

OTHER PLANTS & WEEDS

It's not just ragweed that can make life miserable for allergy sufferers. There are also any number of plants whose pollen can trigger an attack, including cocklebur, lamb's-quarters, pigweed, sagebrush, mugwort, tumbleweed, and Russian thistle. In addition, the burning of agricultural and yard waste during the fall can also be an allergy sufferer's worst enemy.

There Are Almost As Many Ways To Relieve Allergies As There Are Agents That Cause Them

Of course, there are many ways to combat allergy symptoms, including over-the-counter saline sprays and nasal steroids, antihistamines and decongestants, and eye drops.

There are also plenty of natural remedies for allergy sufferers to try, including herbs and supplements, essential oils, probiotics, and a neti pot.

Those who struggle with allergies should always monitor the latest pollen counts, which are typically at their peak from 4-8 a.m, and try to shower immediately after playing or working outside.

A portable high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter or dehumidifier can also greatly reduce allergy symptoms, along with the regular vacuuming and dusting of your home.