The small airport in Mansfield, WA will turn 75 this spring but it's future is up in the air.

The Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority (CDRPA) has operated the facility for 30 years where it sits on a 27 plus acre site adjacent to the town of Mansfield

The Port has made some improvements to the runway but it has fallen into disrepair with large cracks and the landing beacon and airstrip lighting systems are no longer operable.

The facility is now functioning as a daylight only landing option for pilots.

CDRPA Board of Commissioners voted this week to explore marketing the airport, perhaps to a private owner or a public/private partnership arrangement.

Jim Kuntz, CEO of the CDRPA says one potential option is for a private entity to buy and operate the site as an airport, or possibly develop an airpark where private residences have their own hangars.

But first, a review process will begin over the next few months as to whether the site will be surplussed and sold.

The regional port board believes the facility is not economically viable and cites studies that show very limited landings of approximately 8 per month. The nearly 30 year old runway surface requires a complete overlay to meet FAA standards and is estimated to cost $1.8 million.

Airport supporters say the CDRPA has fallen short on necessary upkeep and more pilots would use the airstrip if it were in better condition. Locals also say the airport helps support the local economy when pilots land for business or pleasure, sometimes to dine at the Golden Grain Cafe, according to a facebook group.

Others point to the airport's value as a landing spot when brushfires threaten the area or for medical evacuations. Kuntz said the airport is not a requirement for Airlift Northwest medical flights because they can land their evacuation helicopters on local roads and highways, often at the scene of an accident.

One complicating factor is the 27+ acre site is divided among two zoning jurisdictions; the Town of Mansfield and Douglas County.

The CDRPA action on Tuesday will initiate a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) process where the public can comment and other agencies will review the decision.

Kuntz estimated that the CDRPA board would not act to surplus the airport until after the SEPA is complete by early summer.