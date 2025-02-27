Four Suspects Facing Illegal Drug, Firearms Charges In Moses Lake

Four people are facing charges after police say they were found in possession of illegal drugs and firearms on Wednesday.

The Moses Lake Police Department says members of its Tactical Response Team and Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at a residence in the 7900 block of Stanley Road Northeast after undercover officers found evidence of drug dealing at the home.

During their search, investigators found narcotics and at least one illegal firearm, as well as evidence of methamphetamine sales.

Two male suspects and one female suspect were released with pending charges related to drug sales, while a third male suspect was released with pending charges of unlawful firearms possession.

