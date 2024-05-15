Four Jailed For Moses Lake Motorhome Invasion, Assault

Four men are in jail after police say they robbed a motorhome and assaulted one of its occupants last Friday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the incident occurred around 2 p.m. in the 13000 block of Road 10 Northeast when the four suspects entered the motorhome, took a laptop computer and a space heater, and pistol-whipped a male victim in the face.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says deputies quickly learned the identities of the four men and began staking out their residences over the weekend.

On Monday, the Sheriff's Office arrested 44-year-old Justin Bashaw, 41-year-old Jamie Valenzuela, 36-year-old Joshua Essex, and 35-year-old Gilberto Valdovinos Medina, all of whom are now facing charges of robbery and assault.

Foreman says the home invasion was not random and appears to have been well planned between the four suspects.