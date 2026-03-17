Four Arrested After Alleged Gun Pointing Incident At Moses Lake Convenience Store

Three adults and one juvenile teenager are facing a litany of charges after police say they all committed crimes connected to an incident involving a gun being pointed at a man in Moses Lake over the weekend.

The Moses Lake Police Department says officers responded to a convenience store in the 600 block of North Startford Road at around 7 a.m. on Saturday after reports that several occupants of a vehicle aimed a firearm at someone in the parking lot.

Investigators utilized video surveillance footage from the store to identify the suspects' vehicle and located it elsewhere in Moses Lake within an hour.

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A search of the vehicle turned up a total of three firearms, including two matching the descriptions of those the victims say were pointed at them.

Police arrested all four of the vehicle's occupants, including 25-year-old Kevin Waner; 21-year-old Andre Vasquez; 20-year-old Melquiades Benavidez; and a 15-year-old male who was not publicly identified.

All four suspects were booked into jail for second-degree assault, while Vasquez and Benavidez were also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and the juvenile with second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

As of Tuesday morning, Benavidez was still being held at the Grant County Jail, while Vasquez and Waner had been released on bail, and the status of the custody status of the juvenile was not available.