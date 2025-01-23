Four Arrested In Connection To Burglaries In Grant & Lincoln Counties

Three people are in jail after police in Lincoln County connected a total of four people to a rash of recent burglaries in the Almira and Moses Lake areas.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the first burglary occurred on Jan. 9 when numerous items, including a vehicle and a firearm, were reported missing by a homeowner in Almira.

After identifying the four suspects, investigators subsequently linked them to another burglary they say happened in neighboring Grant County.

On Tuesday, deputies from both Lincoln and Grant Counties, and officers from the Moses Lake Street Crimes Unit and the Grant County Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant at a property near Moses Lake that turned up evidence connected with both burglaries and led to the arrest of the four suspects.

Thirty-one-year-old Recardo Rocha and 28-year-old Thea Wenz - both of Almira, 27-year-old Jose Medina, and 50-year-old Delila Reid of Kennewick are all facing burglary charges, with Rocha and Medina facing additional charges of motor vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Rocha, Medina, and Reid were all still being incarcerated at the Lincoln County Jail, while Wenz was not jailed.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says the investigation is still ongoing and further arrests could occur in the near future.