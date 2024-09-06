Forest Service Advising To Be Prepared For Changing Seasons

Now that Labor Day Weekend has passed, recreationists should find a lot more availability at regional campgrounds.

Despite the end of the crush for camping spots, plenty of people are still expected to venture into the National Forest in the weeks ahead.

Spokesperson Robin DiMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says visitors should be aware of the changing seasons and be prepared for both summer- and autumn-like conditions.

"Fall is just around the corner and nighttime temperatures at higher elevations are just starting to get colder. So we're reminding forest visitors to bring appropriate clothing for both hot and cold weather conditions."

Hunting season is also underway and officials are advising forest visitors to wear brightly-colored clothing and make their presence known.

DiMario says the same rules apply when picking huckleberries in the National Forest.

"Bears like those tasty little morsels too, so be sure and make plenty of noise if you're in the woods picking berries because you want to make sure that mama bear knows you're there so you don't surprise her and her cubs."

Hunting season runs through most of September in Washington State, and huckleberries are usually on the vine until early October.