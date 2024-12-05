Forest Service Advising Snowmobilers About Winter Logging Activities

The U.S. Forest Service is advising winter recreationists on the Methow Valley Ranger District about a commercial tree removal project.

Officials with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest say the operations will happen in the Eight Mile Drainage and primarily impact snowmobile traffic on Buck Lake, Eightmile, Falls Creek, and Lamb Butte Roads.

Contractors have already plowed snow from portions of the roads to move equipment, and recreationists can expect to encounter machinery and activities related to tree removal at these locations throughout the winter months, including intermittent log truck traffic, tree felling, skidding, and processing.

To ensure access to groomed snow routes, a temporary parking area is being provided up the Eight Mile Drainage, north of Nice Campground, at the northern intersection of the Buck Lake Loop Road at the junction of Buck Lake Road and Forest Service Road 5220 to Sweetgrass Butte.

Parking will remain available at Eight Mile Sno-Park for access to the west and east Chewuch groomed routes.