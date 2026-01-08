Only five hospitals in Washington received a perfect score according to new ratings by Forbes.

Nobody wants to be sick in the Evergreen State - it impacts too many aspects of life. You have to use PTO or sick leave, then if you have to go to a hospital, you have to worry about who takes care of the kids, and a ton more.

Not to mention the cost of a hospital visit! It's a good thing there are some really great hospitals here in Washington.

So, when it comes to Washington hospitals, which ones are better than the rest? That's where Forbes comes in with its 2026 rankings for best hospitals in America.

"To produce the Forbes Top Hospitals rating system, we enlisted healthcare measurement experts, including an advisory panel—comprised of clinicians, scientists, health policy researchers, and patient advocates—and partnered with Inovalon, a healthcare data and analytics firm, to calculate the ratings. The foundation of our methodology is validated and vetted data extracted from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Provider Data Catalog (PDC). From this dataset, we identified healthcare quality measures that assess patient outcomes, hospital best practices, value, and patient experience. These measures were chosen specifically because they have been developed and regularly tested by leaders in the healthcare community to meet rigorous national standards."

A perfect score is not an easy task, as only five Washington hospitals were included in the 2026 list of the best hospitals in America receiving five stars.

Which Washington Hospitals have Perfect 5-Star Ratings?

According to Forbes, these seven hospitals received 5-star ratings based on: value, patient experience, best practices, and outcomes.

Confluence Health Hospital - Wenatchee, Washington

Confluence received 4 stars for its outcomes, 3 stars for best practices, but 5 stars for value and 4 stars for patient experience.

MultiCare Valley Hospital - Spokane, Washington

MultiCare Valley Hospital received 5 stars for its outcomes, 4 stars for its value and patient experience, but only 2 stars for best practices.

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center - Longview, Washington

PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center received 5 stars for its outcomes and value, but just 2 stars for best practices and 2 stars for patient experience

Virginia Mason Medical Center - Seattle, Washington

Virginia Mason Medical Center received 5 stars for outcomes, but only 3 stars for patient experience and value, and only 2 stars for best practices.

St. Clare Hospital - Lakewood, Washington

St. Clare Hospital received 5 stars for its outcomes, and 4 stars for value, but only 3 stars for best practices and 2 stars for patient experience.

It's important to note when looking at this list - Forbes is a financial magazine, so they value quality of hospital different than the average person. If you want to see the full list, you can do so when you click here.