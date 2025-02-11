Fmr. Leavenworth Nurse Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

A Leavenworth man will soon be made to answer for child pornography charges, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Formerly employed as a nurse at Cascade Medical Center, Michael J. Ross is accused of possessing dozens of framed photos of underage girls. The 55-year-old pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three counts of first-degree dealing in explicit depictions of minors and one count of felony criminal mischief.

His sentencing is set for April 14.

As KPQ reported at the time, Ross' arrest followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which linked his IP address to uploaded child pornography.

He has been detained since February 2023. His bail, originally set at $2M, was raised to $2.5M after he attempted, authorities say, to unlawfully dispense with evidence. More specifically, Ross is accused of trying to recruit a friend to rid his home of incriminating materials.