Police in Moses Lake have arrested a suspect in an early morning home invasion, thanks in part to Flock camera technology.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at the Quail Run trailer park around 3 a.m. on November 30.

Investigators say two suspects robbed three occupants and fired a handgun at the victims’ dog while fleeing — no one was injured.

A suspect vehicle was quickly located, and 32-year-old Austin Spurgeon was arrested and booked into the Grant County Jail.

Additional arrests are expected as the investigation continues.