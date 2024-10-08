Did you notice the shift when many employers allowed or even required workers to work from home during the pandemic?

Many workers enjoyed the ability to rebalance their work life schedules and their has been some backlash as employees are asked to return to the office on a part or full-time basis - such as Amazon's return to work order in September.

This has sparked movements about an individual worker's ability to define their work environment and a push to adopt some of the practices common throughout Europe.

What do workers in Washington say about their desire to work from home?

The law firm Bisnar Chase surveyed 3,000 U.S. workers to gauge their support for international labor practices.

Workers in the Evergreen State want a legal right to work from home if possible.

Here are the most popular European models that Washington workers would prefer were in place here.

#1 Germany

This Washingtonians surveyed were big fans of Germany's strong labor unions and efforts to implement the Mobile Work Act. Employees would gain the legal right to work from home when possible.

#2 Denmark

Another country with strong labor union protection. Denmark has what is called "flexicurity," a system which makes it easy for employers to hire and fire but provides generous unemployment benefits and job training programs.

#3 France

France has had laws since 2017 that protect employees' right to disconnect from work-related emails and communications during non-work hours. This law was passed to protect work/life balance. French workers also enjoy a 35 hour work week and 5 weeks paid vacation.

Note--In California, a proposed bill would guarantee people the right to disconnect from work and primarily not to engage in work-related electronic communications such as e-mails or messages during non-work hours.

#4 Luxembourg

This country has one of the highest minimum wages in the world and provides workers with generous benefits, including paid leave, pensions, and healthcare.

#5 Netherlands

The Netherlands offers very flexible work arrangements, including part-time worker rights and the ability to adjust working hours. Dutch labor laws also provide generous parental leave.

#6 Sweden

Sweden's progressive labor laws provide extensive parental leave of up to 480 days between both parents. Sweden also supports employees' rights to take unpaid leave to further their education.

#7 Canada

Canada has been advancing it's labor laws, including increasing the federal minimum wage, enhancing maternity and parental leave benefits, and addressing workplace harassment and violence. Ontario has introduced "right to disconnect" policies similar to France's.

#8 New Zealand

New Zealand has tested a four-day workweek, with some businesses reporting higher productivity and employee satisfaction.

#9 Norway

Norway's focus on work-life balance utilizes laws protecting flexible working hours for parents and generous parental leave policies.

#10 Australia

Australia has focused on ensuring work-life balance, with workers rights to request flexible working arrangements and protections for workers against unfair dismissal.

How do workers in other states feel about working from home?

Created by Bisnar-Chase • Viewlarger version

