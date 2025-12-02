Five Injured When Boulder Slams Pickup Truck On U.S. 2 Near Leavenworth

Five people are recovering from injuries, including three children, after a large rock struck their vehicle.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened on Nov. 25 on U.S. Highway 2 about three miles west of Leavenworth when the boulder fell from a rocky slope into the westbound lanes and struck the passenger side of a westbound pickup truck driven by 70-year-old Balvir Kaur.

Kaur was injured in the accident, along with four of the five passengers in his vehicle - including 40-year-old Narinder Kaur and three children, ages 12; 11; and 6, all of whom were transported to Cascade Medical Center in Leavenworth for treatment.

The fifth passenger, 40-year-old Baljit Singh of Bothell, was not hurt.

The impact also caused significant damage to Kaur's vehicle and blocked traffic on the highway for several hours while the boulder, which came to rest in the westbound lanes, was removed by crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation.