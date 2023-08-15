First Responders To Lead Funeral Escort For Corrections Deputy

Local first responders will lead an escort Tuesday for Chelan County corrections deputy Jesus Olivera, who died last week in a motorcycle crash.

The funeral for Olivera will be take place at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wenatchee, and he'll be buried at Evergreen Memorial Park & Mausoleum in East Wenatchee.

First Responder Escort map for Corrections Deputy Jesus Olivera - Image from Chelan County First Responder Escort map for Corrections Deputy Jesus Olivera - Image from Chelan County loading...

The first responders will leave the church at 12:10 p.m. and escort Olivera and his family to the cemetery.

Olivera was 23-years-old and had been on the job for just over a year when he was killed in a motorcycle accident near Leavenworth last week.

A news release from Chelan County said he was traveling on Chiwawa Loop Road at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday when his motorcycle left the roadway. He later passed away from his injuries.

A GoFundMe page established by Chelan County Regional Justice Center to help Deputy Olivera's family pay for the funeral surpassed its goal of $10,000.

Olivera had just celebrated his one-year anniversary at the justice center before his motorcycle crash.

He was off the job for several weeks after being attacked by two jail inmates on May 1.

The photo is of Deputy Olivera in March, at his graduation from the Corrections Officer Academy in Burien.