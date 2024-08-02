Firefighter Injured In Dozer Accident Working Bridge Creek Fire

A wildland firefighter has been injured in an accident involving a bulldozer while battling the Bridge Creek Fire in Ferry County.

Fire managers say the incident happened while the dozer was being used to create a fire line and encountered a natural hazard, causing it to tip over and slide over 30 feet down a steep embankment.

The dozer also reportedly rolled over at least once on its way down the rocky façade.

Remarkably, the dozer's operator managed to escape with only minor injuries and was able to self-extricate from the machine before hiking to a nearby road for help.

Crews conducted controlled burns on the landscape surrounding the fallen dozer to prevent the fire from reaching it.

Fire managers say they will leave the dozer where it fell until the fire is fully contained before assessing a strategy for removing it.