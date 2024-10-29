With Halloween nearly upon us, the State Fire Marshal's Office is urging Washingtonians to tread carefully.

We hate to sound like whimpering killjoys, but facts are facts: Halloween is invariably fraught with fire hazards. In any given year in this country, nearly 800 residential fires are caused by defective or ill-managed Halloween decorations, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

About 80 such incidents were reported in Washington last Halloween. A third of them were structure fires.

What can be done to stave off catastrophe? Well, the State Fire Marshal's Office has published a list of precautions.

Avoid long-flowing costumes; flame-resistant or flame-retardant fabrics are ideal.

Jack-o-lanterns are a time-honored Halloween staple, but it's best to substitute wax candles for battery-powered ones (or LED lights). Keep them out of trick-or-treaters' reach.

While we're on the subject of candles, they should be lit with utility lighters or fireplace-style matches, according to the SFMO.

Decorations are to be kept far away from heat sources and open flames.

Walkways (and exit paths) should be brightly lit and devoid of physical obstacles.

Celebrating Halloween outside of the home is common but potentially dicey. Make sure to identify at least two escape routes. (This may sound like neurotic overpreparation, but oh well. You have a life to protect.)

If you're celebrating at home, you'll want to ensure that smoke alarms are working as advertised.

Any further questions should be broached to the SFMO directly. The SFMO is reachable at 360-596-3929.

Click here to read about Devil's Night, a surreal, fiery and very ill-advised Halloween tradition that has since been discontinued. Good job, Detroit!