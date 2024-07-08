As of 4:00 PM local time, the Beehive Reservoir fire has been contained, according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett.

"Early this afternoon, we were dispatched to assist the Forest Service," Brett says. "We have an interlocal agreement in place that allows us to help one another. We were able to respond jointly and get the fire contained."

"Crews still have a lot of work to do to make sure [the fire] is completely out and cannot spread beyond containment lines in this weather."

Brett does not have an accurate acreage estimate or personnel count.

"We don't have any cell coverage in there," Brett says. "Communications are limited to text and direct radio comms."

It is unclear to what extent - if any - air support was required.

Fire Update 2:20 PM Saturday Chelan County Emergency Management has updated its evacuation levels. Level 3: Get out now! Along Squilchuck Road, from Hampton Road and up road.



Level 2: Be prepared to leave! Along Squilchuck Road, Wenatchee Heights Road up to Hampton Road.

Furthermore a Level 1 fire advisory is in effect to Squilchuck Road from Pitcher Canyon to Wenatchee Heights roads. This precludes Pitcher Canyon Road.

Chelan County Emergency Management evacuation map Chelan County Emergency Management evacuation map loading...

Fire Update 12:00 PM Saturday It appears that another wildfire is taking shape near Mission Ridge in Wenatchee. The following information was gleaned from the Chelan County Emergency Management Facebook page

Get our free mobile app

"We have a wildfire near the Beehive Reservoir near Mission Ridge in Wenatchee. Emergency responders are on scene...stay away from the area so firefighters can work." "Chelan County Sheriff's Office has issued a Level 3 Fire Evacuation for Squilchuck, Mission Ridge, Beehive, leave now."

"The affected area is Squilchuck Rd south of Wenathcee Hts, Halverson Canyon, Hampton Rd, Forest Ridge Rd and side Streets, all of Misson Ridge Road, Liberty Beehive Road, Mission RIdge Resort, and Squilchuck State Park."