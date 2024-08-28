Labor Day is nearly upon us.

At this time last year, departments across the state were overstretched as they dealt with a higher-than-usual incidence of fire activity. Over 10,000 fires - most of them preventable - broke out on Labor Day weekend 2023. The state recorded three fatalities and millions in property damage.

The State Fire Marshal's Office asks that Washingtonians be cautious and vigilant. On Monday, the SMFO published guidelines for negating catastrophe.

Defer to local authorities; any burn bans or fire restrictions at the municipal or county level should be respected

Refrain from grilling indoors

When grilling outdoors, keep a safe distance from standing structures and "overhanging branches"

"Keep a fire extinguisher, bucket of water, or garden hose nearby"

If you're a car owner, check the health of your exhaust system; an exhaust system in shabby condition could produce sparks that "ignite dry vegetation"

Recreational equipment - trailers, boats - should be transported with the utmost care. It's a problem if equipment is secured improperly or "dragging on the ground."

The prohibition on Labor Day fireworks usage remains in effect for Washington consumers.

For more information call the SFMO directly at 360-596-3904.