Wenatchee Valley Fire Chief Brian Brett recently discussed the local fire response to the LA wildfires and the lessons communities in NCW should consider.

Brett described the challenges faced by firefighters battling Chaparral vegetation which is similar yet different than the wild land conditions in our region and extreme winds.

He emphasized the importance of fire-resilient structures and landscapes, noting that clearing the first 30 feet around homes can increase survival rates to 97%.

Brett addressed the water supply issue that prevented crews from protecting homes and how local supply and reservoir capacity is managed.

The Chief also noted the potential for a change in policy to permit aerial firefighting activity after dark in our region which is currently halted at sunset but is allowed in battling the LA fires.

Brett also explained there is a need for better recognition of local fire department capabilities by insurance companies reflected in their fire ratings and insurance premiums or decisions to provide coverage.

The take aways from the ongoing LA wildfire tragedies;

The response,

Landscape treatments,

Hardening the structures.

He cited as an example, LA's famous Getty museum. "It's not a fire resilient built structure, it's an old structure. But coincidentally, they cleared out the home ignition zone around that structure prior to the fire, which is the first five feet. It (the museum) took significant ember cast or sparks during this fire and it did not ignite. So the the best way for us to defend against any catastrophic loss is to build our homes to fire resilient standards, do landscape treatments and keep our fire response trained up and ready and staffed."

How do you battle wildfire in hurricane-force winds?

The driving force behind the Los Angeles area conflagration has been the well-reported Santa Ana winds that were unusually strong.

Brett says while typical high winds during the local fire season here never approach the 80 to 100 mph gusts experienced in LA, there are other factors to consider

"Nobody has enough firefighters and equipment to deal with Ember cast in those conditions so that's where we have to be proactive before the fire starts."

Riverside, CA is home to one of two fire research centers that the forest service operates and where extensive research into the home ignition zone, or defensible space around a home, has been conducted. Brett says the Riverside, CA studies have shown "If that first five feet is cleared, your gutters are cleared and the valleys on your roofs are clear, your structure has an 80% survival rate. If the area in a structure's ignition zone is cleared to the first 30 feet to firewise standards, the research shows a 97% survival rate for a structure in a wildfire. "That makes it easy for us to defend and the embers don't have anything to ignite another fire."

Could our region run short of water in a big fire?

Could we face a water shortage in an emergency? Brett says it's possible, but in his 33 year career in the Wenatchee Valley, he says water officials have always been very proactive. "We're in communication with each other. Right of the onset of these incidents, they're keeping us abreast of how much capacity is left in the reservoir. They're diverting from other reservoirs and shifting the demand and supply of water around to make sure we have enough water. We've had some very significant, actually, multiple significant configurations over the last 30 years right here, and we have not run out of water."

A change in aerial firefighting measures could happen

The aerial response to wildfires in North Central Washington has really increased in recent years and is a valuable tool for the region. But policy here differs from that in Southern California where even large helicopters are allowed to operate at night on the fire lines while aircraft is grounded in Washington state. Brett says that flight restriction may soon be lifted.

"I believe the Department of Natural Resources is working on that." Aerial firefighting operations are halted at dusk in Washington but winds are also a limiting factor. "Winds are a flight risk for example, we have two type two Huey helicopters that can fly in up to 30 knot conditions, which is just a little over 30 miles an hour. Other restrictions are triggered when sustained winds of 15 miles suddenly gust up to 30 mph and halt aerial attacks. So the a limited availability of air resources and wind events can be very detrimental."

How do fire crews deal with high winds in populated areas?

In high winds, what can firefighters do when wind speeds are in the 70+ mph range like what crews faced in Los Angeles?

The Chief says at 25 to 30 mile winds, handheld nozzles and hoses become ineffective. The strategy is to position crews at structures to protect them. Let the winds pass through and bear the brunt of the fire front coming through and engage as it passes. That's where the fire resilient homes, the landscape treatments, make all the difference in the world, because now we can wet down around the house, up on the roof, and move structure to structure much more quickly."

What can be done about rising fire insurance premiums?

Voters approved a change to the way Wenatchee Valley Fire Department will be funded through a Fire Benefit Charge that is an annual fee based on a building’s size, use, and cost to defend in a fire. It is expected to stabilize the WVFD funding models and make them more predictable in the future.

Brett says the Washington Survey and Rating bureau shows the Wenatchee area is rated four on a scale of one to 10 and that is considered a good score. The only factor from preventing an even better rating of three is attributed to understaffing. A lower score should reduce fire insurance premiums. A higher score may factor into whether coverage is even available. Many property owners impacted by the LA wildfires had been notified their coverage was canceled prior to the fires because insurers were no longer providing policies in their area.

WVFD is currently understaffed by 33% but has a plan to increase the department's staffing model over time to reduce the score. Brett says he is frustrated the insurance industry is not rewarding the community for investing in the fire department. He says the use of third parties for wildfire mapping has not been accurate and blanket decisions on insurability are unfair to many residents.

Brett wants the companies to actually visit a structure, and insurers may find they don't not have to increase the premiums. He adds, there is hope the fire rating number can be reduced and Fire Chiefs in North Central Washington are working with the Washington State Fire Chiefs to convince the State insurance Commissioner to consider the capabilities of their local fire departments. Brett says th third party wild land mapping only considers access to a structure, surrounding topography, and nearby fuels. WVFD and other local department readiness and capabilities against wildfires is not considered.

Wenatchee Fire Department firefighters Sean Clarke, Jorge Ramos, Cole Clark and Jordan Kunz began an 18 day to the LA wildfires on Jan 8th.

Chelan Fire & Rescue Captain Taylor Rains, and firefighters Brandon Fogelson, Stephanie Preheim and Duke Odenreider also began an 18 day assignment