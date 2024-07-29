The Washington State Patrol has details on an unspeakable tragedy involving a northern Illinois family.

44-year-old Jeffrey White, of Kirkland, Illinois, was killed along with his two-year-old daughter.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, White was westbound on Interstate 90. This was roughly 15 miles west of Ellensburg.

Get our free mobile app

White veered off the roadway; he first struck an embankment, then a canal wall. The vehicle landed on its roof.

Both White and his daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

They had their seatbelts fastened, as did White's five-year-old son, who was also inside the vehicle. The little boy sustained non-fatal injuries, for which he was treated at Harborview Medical Center.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

White and his children were traveling in a 2024 Toyota Tacoma; the vehicle was totaled.