Now is the perfect time to plant for a fall harvest, because your garden doesn’t take late summer off to binge watch Hallmark movies.

You've still got time to get your hands dirty before the leaves change and everything turns into a Pinterest pumpkin frenzy. August is prime time to sneak in some cool-season crops before Jack Frost comes knocking with his frosty little attitude.

Think of it as a pit stop for your garden's final lap—while your neighbors wave the white flag over shriveled tomato vines and zucchini plants that have gone full existential crisis mode.

Get our free mobile app

Veggies to Plant (a.k.a. your autumn MVPs):

Leafy greens: Lettuce, spinach, kale, and Swiss chard—because what kid doesn’t love a big, steaming bowl of Swiss chard?

Root crops: Carrots, beets, radishes, and turnips… sweet, earthy, and occasionally overlooked. Ah yes, beets—the underdog of the root crop world. Who doesn’t love a vegetable that stains your teeth and everything you own?

Brassicas: Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts—also known as the veggies your kids still won’t eat, no matter how much cheese you melt on top.

Garlic & onions: Plant now, harvest later. Possibly the best smell to ever come out of a kitchen: onions and garlic sizzling away in a hot pan. Your garden may not thank you, but your future dinner guests will.

Herbs to plant (the Scarborough Fair of your garden):

Parsley, sage, rosemary, and thyme. Chives too—don’t forget the chives.

Tips for Success (and to maintain your sanity):

Use shade cloth —because that late-summer sun can still turn your seedlings into dried vegetable soup mix.

—because that late-summer sun can still turn your seedlings into dried vegetable soup mix. Keep the soil moist. Dry dirt = crispy greens. Kale chips should be on your terms.

Dry dirt = crispy greens. Kale chips should be on your terms. Add compost. Because decomposed organic matter matters!

Because decomposed organic matter matters! Pick fast-growing varieties—because sometimes, Mother Nature doesn’t care if your arugula isn’t ready. Frozen tundra wasteland is coming.

With a little planning and a dash of stick-to-itiveness, you’ll be harvesting long after the “oh, this is easy” summer slackers pack it in. So grab a trowel, throw on your garden shoes, and show Mother Nature you’re not going down without a fight. Or at least one last harvest of bok choy.