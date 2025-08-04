Scam Alert: Fake Amazon Texts Offer False Refunds in Washington

Scam Alert: Fake Amazon Texts Offer False Refunds in Washington

The Federal Trade Commission is warning consumers about a new scam involving fake Amazon recall messages.

While the texts claim to be from Amazon, they’re actually sent by scammers trying to steal your money and personal information.

The message says an item you bought has been recalled and offers a link for a full refund—but clicking that link can open the door to fraud.

The FTC urges consumers not to fall for the scam or click the link. If you’re concerned about a product recall, check your Amazon account directly. That’s the only reliable source.

