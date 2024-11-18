Charges are pending following a Saturday afternoon collision in Grant County.

The inciting incident was reported just after 2 p.m. The Washington State Patrol says that 34-year-old Tiffany Curtis, of Ephrata, was southbound on SR 283 near George. Curtis veered to the right, rolled and came to rest on the driver side of the vehicle.

Her injuries warranted transport to Quincy Hospital; from there she was airlifted to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers maintain that Curtis committed two citable offenses. For starters, her wheels left the roadway. She also reportedly failed to buckle her seatbelt.

It's not clear if drugs or alcohol were involved. The cause of the collision is under investigation.