Ephrata Crash Sends Moses Lake Teen to Hospital
A Moses Lake woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident near Ephrata Monday night.
Washington State Patrol said it happened around 6:40 at the junction of State Routes 282 and 17. 18-year-old Nya Whitfield drove southbound on SR-17 in a sedan, and troopers say she failed to yield the right-of-way as she turned onto SR 282.
The driver of a Jeep traveling north, 33-year-old Paris Stucky of Ephrata, t-boned Whitfield's car, which came to rest in a ditch
Whitfield was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Stucky and her passengers, a 10-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl, were not injured.
No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which blocked both highways for several hours and remains under investigation.
Police Chase Ends in Crash
Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with Newsradio 610 KONA