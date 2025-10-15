Ephrata Crash Sends Moses Lake Teen to Hospital

Washington State Patrol

A Moses Lake woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident near Ephrata Monday night.

Washington State Patrol said it happened around 6:40 at the junction of State Routes 282 and 17. 18-year-old Nya Whitfield drove southbound on SR-17 in a sedan, and troopers say she failed to yield the right-of-way as she turned onto SR 282.

The driver of a Jeep traveling north, 33-year-old Paris Stucky of Ephrata, t-boned Whitfield's car, which came to rest in a ditch

Whitfield was airlifted to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Stucky and her passengers, a 10-year-old boy and a one-year-old girl, were not injured.

No drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash, which blocked both highways for several hours and remains under investigation.

