Ephrata Man Arrested In Alleged Drive-By Shooting

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he discharged a firearm during a domestic altercation on Thursday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Road A Northwest at around 2:45 p.m. and soon learned that 21-year-old Jandy Castellon of Ephrata had gone to the home armed with a handgun to start a fight.

Investigators say as Castellon was driving away from the residence, he fired up to three rounds in the direction of the home.

He was arrested by officers from the Soap Lake Police Department who pulled him over near State Route 28 and Division Street in Soap Lake.

Officers found a handgun in Castellon's waistband, as well as two spent shell casings from the same weapon inside his vehicle.

Castellon was booked into the Grant County Jail for investigation of a drive-by shooting.

