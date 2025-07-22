A man is dead and two suspects are in custody following a shooting Sunday evening at Hawk Fuel on Basin Street in Ephrata.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the gas station located at 785 Basin Street NW. Upon arrival, they discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite efforts by Lifeline Ambulance and the Ephrata Fire Department, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, deputies from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office apprehended both the primary suspect and an alleged accomplice. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

A multi-jurisdictional team is now handling the investigation.

