Ellensburg Teen’s Murder Trail Delayed After Plea Rejection

A teenager accused of killing a rival gang member at an Ellensburg fast food restaurant last year has refused to plea bargain in his murder trial.

Prosecutors say 18-year-old Benny Castizo shot 21-year-old Christian Guthrie to death at a Jack In The Box in the 100 block of West University Way on March 15, 2024.

KIMA-TV reports Castizo has rejected a deal which would have allowed him to plead guilty to lesser charges.

As a result of Castizo's action, his trial in Kittitas County Superior Court has been moved from its originally-scheduled start date of tomorrow (Jan. 22) to Feb. 4.

Prosecutors say they are now considering the filing of amended charges against Castizo, who remains held in the Kittitas County Jail with a bond of $2 million.