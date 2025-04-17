Ellensburg Teen Sentenced To 56 Years For Murdering Rival Gang Member

A teenager convicted of killing a rival gang member in the parking lot of an Ellensburg fast food restaurant last year has been sentenced to 56 years in prison.

The sentence was handed down to 18-year-old Benny Lee Castizo in Kittitas County Superior Court this week.

Castizo was found guilty on one count each of first- and second-degree murder at a jury trial in February for the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Christian Guthrie at a Jack in the Box in the 100 block of West University Way on March 15, 2024.

The jury agreed with prosecutors contentions that Castizo, who was 17 at the time, murdered Guthrie to bolster the reputation of his street gang.

The special finding resulted in Judge Chris Herion ordering a longer sentence to Castizo for the crime.