Ellensburg Shoplifter, Repeat Offender, Sentenced To Over Two Years In Prison

A Yakima man will spend the next two-and-a-half years in prison after being sentenced for shoplifting from an Ellenburg grocery store.

The Ellensburg Daily Record says the 30-month sentence was handed down to 34-year-old Cody Lee Forslin in Kittitas County Superior Court this week.

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Forslin's term stemmed from two counts each of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft as part of a plea arrangement he reached with prosecutors to avoid trial.

Police say in June, 2025, Forslin entered a grocery store in the 400 block of North Ruby Street and stole six packages of batteries before returning to the same store later in the day and obtaining a refund of $166 for the stolen batteries using a falsified receipt.

Forslin, who has an extensive criminal history, told the court he stole the items and perpetrated the scam so he could obtain money to buy drugs.

The judge also sentenced Forslin to two-and-a-half years of probation after his release from prison.